Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet New Polaroids of Kids Stormi and Aire: 'Adventures with My Angels'

The beauty mogul shared a post to Instagram Monday displaying Polaroid photos with her two kids, Stormi and Aire, on what appeared to be a private plane

By
Published on April 11, 2023 10:53 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4MNCJJSyx/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner and her kids. Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is reveling in the joy of motherhood.

The mom of two, 25, posted an Instagram photo on Monday that displayed various Polaroid pictures scattered over a surface.

"Adventures with my angels," Jenner captioned the array of sweet snaps, which showed her in a black tank holding her children, which the two siblings — Stormi, 5, and Aire, 14 months — interacted in a few of the others, which all appeared to be taken on a private plane.

The beauty mogul, who shares her kids with ex Travis Scott, also posted family pictures over the Easter holiday this past weekend.

"The sweetest Easter weekend 🐰💕," she captioned an Instagram carousel Monday, which featured images of her two kids' Easter baskets, as well as an adorable shot of son Aire.

Travis Scott Calls Ex Kylie Jenner ‘A Beauty’ On Instagram
Kylie Jenner; Travis Scott. Karwai Tang/WireImage, Bob Levey/Getty

As for Jenner and ex Scott's relationship, the rapper called her "a beauty" on April 1 in a comment left on a series of behind-the-scenes photos from a Kylie Cosmetics shoot.

The compliment marked a rare public interaction between the two, who have not been together romantically since late last year.

Amid rumors that the couple had called it quits for a second time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in January that Jenner "is not with" Scott, 31.

"She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family," the source shared. "They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Shares First Photo of Son's Face and Finally Reveals His Name

Jenner is in a very different place from the "Sicko Mode" rapper, the insider continued: "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did."

Despite her busy work schedule, Jenner shared a TikTok video on March 31 featuring her little boy while promoting her new Kylie Cosmetics eye-makeup products.

As she applied two shades of her new matte liquid eyeshadows and Kylash mascara, the camera cut to the beauty-brand founder hugging and kissing her baby, saying in an affectionate voice, "I love you." Aire then adorably looked into the camera with a big smile and his tongue out.

The toddler continued to be heard in the video as Jenner returned to her makeup routine. "There's baby noises in the background. Sorry, this is why I don't get on TikTok much," she joked.

