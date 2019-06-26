Stormi and True are home on the range!

The cute cousins took a trip to a farm on Tuesday, spending time together while observing some of the various animals, like chickens and horses.

Stormi, 16 months, was dressed casually in a blue T-shirt with a cloud print that read “Wish You Were Here” on the back, black capri leggings and sneakers. True, 14 months, sported a pretty plaid dress, matching blush cardigan and sparkly, silver jelly sandals.

At one point, the two toddlers shared a heartwarming bonding moment, with Stormi reaching over to give her younger cousin a sweet hug.

“My heart,” Kylie, 21, wrote over the top of the adorably affectionate clip.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Stormi Webster (L) and True Thompson Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Inset: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Image zoom Stormi Webster (L) and True Thompson Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom True Thompson (L) and Stormi Webster Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: We Just Found Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True’s Pink Flamingo Float — and It’s Only $20!

In general, the Kardashian-Jenner cousins couldn’t be closer. Earlier this month, Khloé, 34, shared two sweet photos of baby true with her 2½-year-old cousin Dream Renée, the daughter of Rob Kardashian.

In the first image, Dream wrapped her arms around True and smiled up at her as True happily looked down, rocking a Fendi T-shirt and black sneakers.

The second snapshot showed Dream, wearing a lavender onesie, planting a big kiss on her younger cousin’s mouth.

“BFF Cousins,” Khloé captioned the adorable photographs — and proud grandma Kris Jenner couldn’t get enough, commenting, “This is EVERYTHING ❤️.”

Image zoom Dream Kardashian (L) and True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Just Got a Sweet Tattoo in Honor of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Stormi

Khloé’s post featuring True and Dream came days after Kylie shared an adorable slideshow of photos starring True and Stormi with their cousin Chicago, the 17-month-old younger daughter of Kim Kardashian West.

In the sweet shots, the little girls — who were all born within a three-month span last year — could be seen pulling completely straight faces while holding baby sharks.

“The Triplets,” Kylie captioned her Instagram post while Kardashian West, 38, cleverly wrote alongside the same image in her own post, “A True Chicago Stormi.”