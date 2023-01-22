Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name

Kylie Jenner is letting fans know how to correctly pronounce the name of the son she shares with Travis Scott.

After revealing the moniker of 11-month-old Aire Webster on Instagram Saturday, alongside a handful of cute photos of her little guy, Jenner, 25, then clarified how to say her kid's name when a fan page posed the question.

After the update account KylieSnapchat shared a video featuring images of the Kylie Cosmetics founder's second child and asked, "Do you think it's pronounced air or airey?" Jenner responded, "AIR" alongside a red heart emoji.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

kyliesnapchat/Instagram

Jenner and Scott, 31, welcomed Aire last February and initially named him Wolf Jacques. The name was short lived, however, as Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2022 that her second child "isn't Wolf anymore."

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote at the time, not clarifying if the middle name Jacques was axed as well.

After Jenner revealed her second child's name over the weekend, a source told PEOPLE that the moniker means "Lion of God."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jenner's most recent post was cosigned by members of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, with Khloé Kardashian calling nephew Aire a "young king."

Kris Jenner later praised her grandchild's name revelation on Instagram as well, writing, "I love you Aire Webster," in the comments section of her youngest daughter's post.

Other famous faces who celebrated the baby's social media debut were SZA, Rosalía, Hailey Bieber and Harry Hudson, to name a few. "He's so handsome 😭," Chlöe Bailey said.

RELATED VIDEO: Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

Back in March 2022, a source told PEOPLE that Kylie's pregnancy with her son was "very different" than her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster, 4.

With Stormi, Jenner "bounced back quickly," but she took a bit more time with her youngest of two, the source shared.

"She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself," the insider continued. "As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with [the second baby] was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything."

"She wants to be honest about [her recovery] though. She has help and is still exhausted," they added at the time. "She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too. She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible."