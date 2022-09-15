Kylie Jenner Hopes Daughter Stormi, 4, Wears 'One of My Met Dresses to Prom': 'I Save Everything'

Kylie Jenner shares her dreams of Stormi exploring her fashion archive in an interview with CR Fashion Book

Published on September 15, 2022 05:09 PM
Kylie Jenner and Stormi
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty; Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has built up quite the fashion archive for a 25-year-old, and she knows just who she'll share it with.

Speaking with CR Fashion Book about her growing beauty empire, the Kylie Cosmetics founder says she plans to save "everything for my daughter" when it comes to her memorable looks.

"I have the most amazing pieces, and I cannot wait to share my entire archive with her when she is older," the mom of two said of daughter Stormi, 4.

"I'm so excited to see how she is going to wear and style them! And hopefully she wears one of my Met dresses to prom," she added with a laugh.

Jenner shares Stormi and a 7-month-old son with boyfriend Travis Scott.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a>
Kylie Jenner/TikTok

It's not the first time Jenner has been tempted to dress her little girl up in one of her Met looks. In 2019, the reality star shared a photo of the then-20-month-old wearing a miniature version of her Met Gala ensemble.

Jenner wore head-to-toe lilac in a custom Versace see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stole and a perfectly purple wig.

"My baby!! I cant handle this!!" the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned three photos of Stormi on Instagram, along with multiple purple heart emojis.

The confection was custom-designed to fit Stormi's tiny body, which required hours of work from the Alejandro Collection team.

"It took 16 hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size and three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand," Peraza says. "And a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch. Some of the feathers were shipped to me, others we hand-dyed as well to make a perfect feathered confection."

Billionaire <a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> launches her successful 'Kylie Cosmetics' brand at 'Ulta Beauty' in Westwood, CA. 24 Aug 2022
TheRealSPW / MEGA

Ultimately, Peraza created a costume that looked just as "close to the original" once it was complete. "I really enjoyed making the closest possible replica from the application of the feathers to the beading work," the designer said. "This was a great opportunity to create couture for a baby."

Stormi also accompanied Jenner as she launched her Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles last month. She was dressed in a one-shoulder metallic silver dress and white sneakers, carrying a tiny silver purse with her as she walked by her mom's side.

The little fashionista also accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses as she entered the event, While Jenner opted for a blousy, white unbuttoned shirtdress, with baggy long-sleeves and a form-fitting shirt, complemented with white, futuristic thick-framed sunglasses and a bright oversized sequin clutch in the shape of a lipstick.

