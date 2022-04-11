Kylie Jenner told USA Today that she knew "the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name"

Kylie Jenner Says She Hasn't 'Legally' Changed Baby Son's Name Yet: 'We're in the Process'

Kylie Jenner has yet to officially change the name of her baby boy.

Last month the 24-year-old posted an announcement to her Instagram Stories sharing that her son, whom she welcomed in February with Travis Scott, would no longer go by the name of Wolf.

In a new interview with USA Today, the makeup mogul says she and the 30-year-old rapper "haven't legally changed his name yet."

"We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name," she adds.

The star also reveals that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

"It just didn't suit him," she says.

Jenner, who is also mom to 4-year-old daughter Stormi, has not disclosed whether her son's middle name Jacques is also being changed.

Over the weekend, while celebrating Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson's 4th birthday, Jenner posted a photo on her Instagram Story that seemingly confirmed she has yet to rename her son.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder snapped a picture of her kids' gift baskets, one tagged "Stormi" while the other simply read "Baby Webster."

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."