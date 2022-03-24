Kylie Jenner Is 'Always Hands-On' with Newborn Son, Daughter Stormi, Says Source

Kylie Jenner is loving life with her two kids at home.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 24-year-old has become more nurturing since she welcomed her son with Travis Scott on Feb. 2. The pair are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

"Kylie's such a good and nurturing mother. She really is the best mom and is always hands-on and doing things herself for the baby and Stormi. She's super sweet with those kids," the insider says.

The source says that Jenner is also "extra mellow" since her baby boy arrived, adding, "Becoming a mother of two has softened her even more."

Jenner has experienced a lot of changes since becoming a mom of two. Another source told PEOPLE that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has needed more time to recover since welcoming her baby boy compared to after Stormi was born.

Earlier this month, the insider said that Jenner was "shocked" that her recovery from her son was "more of a struggle" and she "expected it to be easier."

"She wants to be honest about it though. She has help and is still exhausted," the source continued. "She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too. She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible."

On Monday, Jenner gave fans a glimpse at her second baby, posting a black-and-white shot of her baby boy's feet resting on her bare stomach. The mom of two included the picture in an Instagram post that announced the premiere of a new YouTube video dedicated to her newborn, titled To Our Son.

The intimate video came just hours before Jenner posted an announcement to her Instagram Stories revealing that her son would no longer go by the name of Wolf.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore 😅😅. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji.