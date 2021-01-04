Kylie Jenner Gushes Over Daughter Stormi's Impressive Snowboarding Skills: 'My Little Pro'

Kylie Jenner cheered on her daughter, 2½, as she successfully snowboarded down a slope in Aspen, Colorado

Stormi Webster is a professional snowboarder in training!

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable video on Instagram of 2½-year-old daughter Stormi's impressive snowboarding skills during their getaway to Aspen, Colorado.

In the video, Stormi slowly rides down a small slope before turning and coming to a full stop without falling — much to the excitement of proud mom Jenner, 23.

"Yay! You went on your hands and you stopped," Jenner can be heard saying in the video, before asking her daughter, whom she shares with Travis Scott, to give her a high-five.

"That was amazing," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star adds.

Stormi was just as excited about her accomplishment, yelling "whee" after stopping and sweetly telling her mom and the snowboarding instructor, "I'm not going to fall anymore!"

Jenner captioned the adorable clip, "my little pro!!! 😍😍🏂🤍."

Jenner's family members and close friends applauded Stormi in the comments section of her Instagram post. Khloé Kardashian wrote, "She is such a rock star!!!! Go Stormi go!!!!"

"Too precious for this world😭," said Hailey Bieber, while family friend Fai Khadra added, “'Weeeeeeeeee!!!!!!' ” No one shreds harder !! 😂."

Jenner first took her daughter snowboarding in December 2019, sharing footage at the time of the then-22-month-old riding down the slopes while decked out in a white snowsuit, pink helmet and sleek ski googles.

In the clip, which Jenner previously captioned, “I can’t handle this ??❄️?,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul cheered on her daughter exclaiming, “Yay, big girl!” while Stormi waved to her onlookers.

Prior to their snowy getaway, Jenner and Stormi celebrated Christmas together with coordinating holiday outfits.

"Merry Christmas," Jenner wrote alongside a photo of the mother-daughter pair rocking matching red sequin dresses at the small Christmas Eve gathering hosted by sister Kourtney Kardashian this year.

And while Scott, 28, wasn't pictured at the party, he did make sure Stormi felt the Christmas love, gifting his daughter a custom carriage fit for a Disney princess.

"Omg," Jenner wrote alongside one video of the thoughtful gift, tagging Scott.

Following speculation that Jenner and Scott had gotten back together, a source told PEOPLE back in October that that was not the case. "There’s a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate," the insider said at the time. "But they’re not back together and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."