Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with 'Favorite Girl' Stormi in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch

Jenner shares a tender moment as mom Kris Jenner praised her parenting style

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on April 20, 2023 01:33 PM
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with "My Favorite Girl" Stormi
Photo: Kylie Jenner/TikTok

After spending the weekend in Coachella with sister Kendall, Kylie Jenner is back home with her "favorite girl" — daughter Stormi.

The beauty mogul, 25, posted a short but sweet TikTok Wednesday showing Jenner, wearing a neon green top, gazing lovingly at 5-year-old Stormi before they smile and rub their noses together.

Jenner then mouths "I love you" to Stormi before pulling her in close for a snuggle and some kisses. "My favorite girl," Jenner captioned the brief clip.

The TikTok is paired with audio from a 2021 YouTube docuseries on the Kylie Cosmetics brand, where mom Kris Jenner praised her youngest daughter's parenting style. "She gives me so much joy watching her with Stormi," the momager had said. "Never seen anything like it. And she's so patient."

In the docuseries, Kris went on to say, "She could be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at that moment and if Stormi walks into the room and says, 'Mommy, I need you,' she will put that on hold and turn all of her attention to her daughter."

It's not the first time Kylie has offered glimpses into her life as a parent. Recently, the reality star posted a TikTok with Stormi and younger brother Aire, 14 months — who she shares with Travis Scott — as they snuggled in bed, sharing kisses and tickles.

Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up with Stormi and Aire in Cute Home Video
Kylie Jenner cuddles up with Stormi and Aire. Kylie Jenner TikTok

Kylie also recently opened up about the possibility of having more children when she appeared on the cover of HommeGirls. "I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she explained.

She added that while she thinks Stormi is "she's perfect the way that she is," being a parent also "made me love myself more.

"I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me," Kylie said. "I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me."

