Kylie Jenner posted a video of her rubbing a new Kylie Baby balm on the baby boy's knees and feet

Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse of Baby Boy — and His Tiny Feet! — In New Kylie Baby Ad

Kylie Jenner is giving fans a glimpse of her baby boy.

In a video shared on her Instagram Thursday, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, 24, shared a sweet video featuring her 5-month-old son and his nursery.

"My favorites spaces in my kid's rooms + new @kyliebaby 🤍" she wrote in the caption.

The video, which promoted her new Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick, begins with quick shots of baby boy and daughter Stormi Webster's rooms. Jenner shares the two kids with rapper Travis Scott, 31.

Among the room closeups is a corner of a room with a gray sofa and a plant, a wooden horse rocker and Stormi's closet, featuring items from Gucci and Fendi.

Glimpses of the children's rooms are followed by a sweet mother-son video of Jenner rubbing the balm on her son's knees and feet. The video then continues with Stormi, 4, using the new stick around her lips and cheeks.

On the Instagram account for Kylie Baby, the baby care company posted more pictures of Jenner with her son. "Baby toessss" reads the caption of the gallery.

The mother-of-two recently shared another glimpse of her baby son as she paid tribute to Scott on Father's Day.

"Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you 🤎" she wrote on Instagram.

The reality star's social media snap featured the rapper lying in bed eating noodles as their baby boy rested on his chest. Beside the musician, Stormi can be seen taking a nap.

In April, Jenner told USA Today that she and partner Scott were "in the process" of legally changing their son's name from Wolf Webster but added, "it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name."

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul said that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."

"It just didn't suit him," she confessed of the name.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."