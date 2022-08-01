Kylie Jenner Gives a Glimpse at Baby Boy's Impressive Sneaker Collection: 'Too Cute'
Kylie Jenner's baby boy is quite the sneakerhead!
On Sunday, the makeup mogul, 24, shared a picture on her Instagram Story that featured her 6-month-old son's impressive sneaker collection. Jenner shares her son, whose name has not been announced, with rapper Travis Scott.
Jenner showed her followers eight pairs of her son's tiny sneakers, of which he has in various colors like blue, tan, black and dark green among others.
"Its just toooooo cute," Jenner wrote alongside the picture.
In April, Jenner told USA Today that she and partner Scott were "in the process" of legally changing their son's name from Wolf Webster but added, "it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name."
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul said that she "knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name."
"It just didn't suit him," she confessed of the name.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner will "share his name when she's ready."
"Kylie and Travis liked Wolf, but after getting to know their son, they felt like the name didn't fit him. They wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved," said a separate insider.
The pair is also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.