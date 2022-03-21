Kylie Jenner Gives First Look at Son Wolf's Nursery — Including His Closet Full of Sneakers!

Kylie Jenner is giving a glimpse at baby Wolf's new home.

On Monday, the 24-year-old uploaded a video to YouTube entitled "To Our Son," in which she shares new details from her pregnancy journey and reveals the first look at her newborn son's nursery. Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second baby, son Wolf, on Feb. 2.

In the video, viewers are given a walk-through of Wolf's neutral-colored nursery, which is filled with children's books, stuffed animals (including a Louis Vuitton teddy bear) and a closet stocked with baby sneakers.

"Look at the baby's room," Jenner's 4-year-old daughter Stormi adorably says as she opens the door for the videographer.

After playing with some baby blocks in the nursery, Stormi leaves her baby brother a handpainted picture below his bookshelf.

The sweet video also includes footage from Jenner's baby shower, her delivery at the hospital and heartwarming messages from her family.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner's pregnancy with son Wolf was "very different" than when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi.

"After she had Stormi, she bounced back quickly. She was also resting more and took a huge step back by keeping her pregnancy to herself. As a working mom with a toddler, her pregnancy with Wolf was very different. She experienced more stress trying to balance everything," said the insider.

The source also noted that Jenner is "surprised that her recovery after Wolf has been more of a struggle" and she "expected it to be easier."

"She wants to be honest about it though. She has help and is still exhausted," the source continued. "She has a great support system and is focused on taking care of herself too. She loves being a mom and wants to be the best possible."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is "slowly starting to work out again" and has been "on a few work calls, but is also taking time off from work."