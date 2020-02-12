Kylie Jenner Gets Shushed by Daughter Stormi While Watching Frozen 2: 'She's Really Into It'

Kylie Jenner learned a valuable lesson about parenthood on Tuesday night: don’t interrupt your kids while they’re watching a Disney movie.

In a hilarious video posted to her Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetic owner, 22, revealed that she got “shushed” by her 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster when attempting to talk to the tiny tot as they watched Frozen 2.

“So we’re watching Frozen 2 for the first time, and she is really into it because I turned to tell her I love her — and I said, ‘Stormi I love you, do you love me?’ And she said, ‘shhhh mommy,'” Jenner recalled.

“I was in shock,” Jenner added. “Because she’s never done that before. She told me to ‘shhh!’ “

The mother-daughter duo snuggled in bed together as they watched Disney princesses Elsa and Anna, with Jenner filming them using a red cherry filter on Instagram.

The beauty mogul went on to explain that the animated sequel, which debuted on digital formats Tuesday, really captured Stormi’s attention.

“She obviously really loves this movie,” said Jenner.

Recently, Jenner has shared more mother-daughter moments with her millions of Instagram followers.

Over the weekend, the reality star posted an adorable video of Stormi singing her mom’s viral tune, “Rise and Shine,” into a pink microphone.

“Rise and shine,” Stormi sweetly sang in the clip, which Jenner captioned with a string of affectionate emojis.

Earlier this month, Jenner also highlighted another one of her daughter’s adorable antics: calling her mom by her first name!

“Hi, Kylie!” Stormi repeatedly exclaimed in a clip shared to Jenner’s Instagram Stories.

“That’s not my name!” Jenner responded, with a laugh. “My name’s Mommy!”

In another mommy-daughter milestone, the pair recently posed for the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar where Jenner revealed in her cover story that she remains close with her ex and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, following their split last fall.

“We have such a great relationship,” Jenner told the magazine of Scott, 27, adding that the two prioritize putting the needs of their child first. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her.”

“We stay connected and coordinated,” she added. “I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”