Kylie Jenner Gets Ready with Daughter Stormi by Her Side in Sweet Snapchat Post

Stormi Webster is a mini makeup mogul in the making just like her mama!

On Wednesday afternoon, Kylie Jenner gave fans a look inside her beauty routine which includes lots of snuggles with daughter, Stormi.

In an adorable Snapchat photo and video, Stormi is seen holding onto Jenner’s hair and robe very tightly.

In the video, the 21-year-old cosmetics mogul is seen getting her makeup done while a captivated Stormi watches on from her mom’s arms.

Jenner added the caption “she is not letting go of mom😂💜” and slowly zoomed in on her daughter’s tight grip on Jenner’s blonde hair.

The star also shared a photo of their sweet style session which she captioned “Stormi getting ready with mom👶🏽.”

In the snap, Jenner puckers up for the camera while 7-month-old Stormi looks into the lens with Snapchat heart filters over each of their heads. Again, Stormi shows off her affection towards her mama, holding tightly onto her Jenner’s white robe.

Since welcoming Stormi on Feb. 1 with father Travis Scott, Jenner has rarely been seen without her baby girl.

The mother-daughter duo has been featured multiple times on Jenner’s social media, most recently sharing their afternoon sunbathing together.

The reality star has also been vocal about her love for her daughter, calling Stormi “my most special gift.”

Shortly after celebrating her 21st birthday in August, a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE that while Jenner “is very proud that she is only 21 and has accomplished so much already,” there’s one experience that Jenner holds nearest and dearest to her heart: motherhood.

“She just loves being her mom,” the source explained. “She says the best thing to happen to her is Stormi. She is crazy about her little girl.”