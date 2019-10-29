Social Media Users Criticize Kylie Jenner for Daughter Stormi's Met Gala Halloween Costume

Image zoom Stormi Webster (L); Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Karwai Tang/Getty

Some social media users are calling out Kylie Jenner for dressing up her baby girl Stormi in a mini version of her 2019 Met Gala look.

On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo of her 20-month-old daughter, whom she shares with Travis Scott, recreating Jenner’s custom Versace Met Gala ensemble from earlier this year.

“My baby!! I cant handle this!!” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, captioned three photos of her child on Instagram and Twitter, along with multiple purple heart emojis.

After she shared the post, one user called the costume “narcissistic” and others joked that Stormi didn’t like the outfit and may have preferred to dress up as something else instead, like beloved children’s cartoon characters from PAW Patrol and Peppa Pig.

“Stormi looks like ‘I wanted to be paw patrol,’ ” one user tweeted while another wrote, “Stormi: ‘I wanna be Peppa-‘ Kylie: ‘You’re gonna be me and you’re gonna love it now shut up and pose.’ “

A third user chimed in, “Sis just wants to be a princess for Halloween.”

However, plenty of users still raved about Stormi’s mini-me costume — including a few famous faces. “Omg I can’t deal,” Sofia Richie wrote in the comments section of Jenner’s Instagram post, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Ohhh I love it 💜💜💜💜💜 She’s adorable,” model Chanel Iman chimed in, while designer Donatella Versace commented, “So cuuuute! 💞💞.”

For the Met Gala in May, Jenner looked stunning in her custom Versace ensemble, wearing head-to-toe lilac with a see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stole and perfectly purple wig.

Her look was a nod to the 2019 event’s theme “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by Susan Sontag‘s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp,” which describes camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

Jenner came up with the idea for the pint-sized costume version, and turned to Alejandro Collection to recreate her iconic Met Gala look, the label’s designer Alejandro Peraza told PEOPLE exclusively.

“Kylie and her stylist Jill thought it would be adorably iconic to have her baby as a mini version of herself in such an epic look that garnered so much attention at the Met Ball,” Peraza said.

“It took 16 hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size and three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand,” he added. “And a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch. Some of the feathers were shipped to me, others we hand-dyed as well to make a perfect feathered confection.”

Ultimately, Peraza created a costume that looked just as “close to the original” once it was complete. “I really enjoyed making the closest possible replica from the application of the feathers to the beading work,” the designer told PEOPLE. “This was a great opportunity to create couture for a baby.”