Kylie Jenner Films Stormi Wearing Travis Scott Shirt as She Plays on New Swing Set After Parents Split

Kylie Jenner says “nothing is better than being someone’s mommy” following her split from Travis Scott.

On Friday, Jenner, 22, gifted her and Scott’s 20-month-old baby girl Stormi a new swing set, and the tiny tot was absolutely thrilled.

Jenner shared moments of her revealing the swing set, which features a tic-tac-toe board, to Stormi on her Instagram Stories.

“I got you something,” Jenner tells Stormi, who races out of the house and into the backyard in awe.

The toddler looked especially stylish for the occasion and paid homage to her rapper dad, 28, by wearing a shirt that featured his action figure doll — from his collaboration with Reese’s Puffs Cereal — along with an animal print jacket and black shorts.

Stormi also sported a pair of Jordan 1 Retro High Travis Scotts with red laces.

“It’s cool,” Stormi says excitedly as she walks toward the structure.

She then convinces Jenner to climb the swing set bridge.

Jenner appeared a bit confused at first, but later revealed she thought Stormi was saying “bitch” not “bridge.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder later shared a video of Stormi reluctantly climbing the bridge on her own.

“Mommy!” Stormi pleads to Jenner asking for help, but the reality star instead encourages her.

“You got it!” Jenner tells Stormi, who sweetly repeats it back to herself.

As she crawls across, Kim Kardashian West‘s daughter Chicago meets her at the other side.

“Hi Stormi,” Chicago, 1, says.

“Nothing better than being someone’s mommy,” Jenner captioned the clip.

Her mom Kris Jenner expressed similar sentiments in the comment section, writing, “I know!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

After news broke earlier this week that Scott and Jenner would be “taking some time apart,” a source told PEOPLE that Stormi “will spend equal time” with her parents following the split.

“They have split for now and are living apart,” the source tells PEOPLE of Jenner and Scott. “Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie.”

“They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don’t want their split to affect Stormi too much,” the insider adds. “As soon as they felt they couldn’t figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won’t affect Stormi.”

Image zoom Travis Scott, Stormi and Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Scott broke his silence on the split earlier on Friday and addressed rumors that he cheated on Jenner.

“It’s really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true,” Scott wrote on his Instagram Stories on Friday.

“Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real,” he added.

Prior to his statement, allegations had been circulating online that Scott was involved with a woman named Rojean Kar, who goes by YungSweetRo on Instagram.

According to E! News, YungSweetRo set the record straight on Thursday on her private Instagram account.

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” she reportedly wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

Image zoom Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

A source tells PEOPLE that “any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false.”

PEOPLE confirmed on Tuesday that Jenner and Scott are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together.

“They are taking some time but not done,” said a source. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Jenner publicly confirmed the news on Thursday, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She also debunked a report that she had spent time with her ex Tyga after the split.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” she tweeted. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

One source told PEOPLE that “several issues” contributed to the decision. According to the source, while Jenner “is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” Scott is focused on his booming music career.

“He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs,” the source explained. “Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”