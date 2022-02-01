Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Family Photo with Travis Scott for Stormi's Birthday: 'Our Baby'

"Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world," Kylie Jenner writes of her daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner is showering her little girl with love as she celebrates her fourth birthday.

On Tuesday, the soon-to-be mom of two shared a sweet social media tribute in honor of daughter Stormi's special day.

In the black-and-white picture, parents Jenner and Travis Scott, who are expecting their second baby together, embrace in a family hug while sandwiching Stormi in the middle.

"Our baby is 4 🤍 happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world," writes the 24-year-old makeup mogul.

Several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Stormi in the comments of the photo.

"Happy Birthday precious Stormi!!! 💕💕💕I love you!!! 💕💕💕," grandma Kris Jenner wrote, while Kendall Jenner replied, "4! 🥺 a full adult"

Added Khloé Kardashian, "🥲🥲🥲🥲."

In her own Instagram tribute, Kris celebrated her granddaughter as the "light of our lives."

"Thank you Stormi for your smile and your laughter that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives," she writes alongside a sweet photo with Stormi as a baby.

"You are so smart, so kind, so funny, and so full of passion for everything always," she continues. "I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi! Love, Lovey xoxo 💕💕💕"

Last month, Stormi and her cousin Chicago celebrated their fourth birthdays with a joint party.

Inside Chicago and Stormi’s Joint Birthday Party Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram