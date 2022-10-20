Kylie Jenner is getting real about her experience after giving birth.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, opened up to sister Kendall Jenner about where she was at weeks after welcoming her son, whose name has not been shared since it was changed from Wolf.

When Kendall asked how her sister was doing after the birth, the new mom of two — who also shares daughter Stormi, 4, with boyfriend Travis Scott — admitted, "it's been really hard for me."

"I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks,' Kylie continued.

Kendall recognized that it must be an "emotional rollercoaster" for her little sister, to which she agreed.

"It's just the baby blues and then it kinda goes away. I had it with Stormi too," Kylie revealed, adding that she would cry so much that she'd "lay in bed and my head would hurt so much."

In a confessional, Kylie explained, "I'm not a doctor, but I read on Google they call it 'baby blues' when it doesn't last past six weeks."

Later, Kylie shared she "started to feel better" and added she was "not crying every day so that's great."

"I don't have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out," she said, which led the sisters to discuss a possible Las Vegas trip, which Kylie was unsure she was ready to dress for.

"Oh my God… I need to find an outfit, Kendall. I'm not ready for like a little tiny Vegas minidress," she told the 818 founder, adding, "it's just gonna be hot and I'm not there with the outfit yet."

That said, Kylie noted she was "feeling like really good about" her body's progress postpartum.

"I've seen my body and I'm like I love my body, my saggy tits, and I'm embracing my PP body ... postpartum," she added.

Kylie first opened up about her postpartum recovery six weeks after giving birth to her son in a post on her Instagram Stories. After a boomerang selfie on a workout machine, which she labeled "6 weeks postpartum," Kylie shared a message to her "postpartum moms: that postpartum has not been easy."

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she wrote.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

In a subsequent Story, she added, "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,' " Kylie also noted. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"