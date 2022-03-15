"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, said during a workout on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday

Kylie Jenner Discusses Postpartum Recovery After Welcoming Baby Wolf: 'It's OK Not to Be OK'

Kylie Jenner is sharing a vulnerable moment in her postpartum recovery six weeks after welcoming her son, Wolf.

The reality star, 24, appeared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, sharing video content and a candid statement on how she's been doing.

After a boomerang selfie on a workout machine, which she labeled "6 weeks postpartum," Jenner shared a message to her "postpartum moms: that postpartum has not been easy."

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said, referring to her firstborn Stormi Webster, now 4.

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she continued. "And yeah, I didn't just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn't been easy for me."

The Kylie Skin mogul went on to say "it's been hard" and that she "didn't even think [she'd] make it to this workout today."

She added, "But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!"

In a subsequent Story, she added, "It's OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself... And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy."

"We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back,' " Jenner also said. "Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

Later entries in Jenner's Story Tuesday showed a legal pad branded Kylie Cosmetics with the year "2022" written alongside a heart, perhaps denoting further thoughts of self-reflection to come, along with a photo of a red light therapy tanning booth.

On Feb. 2, one day after Stormi's 4th birthday, Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed baby Wolf.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared the news with a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand, writing in the caption, "💙 2/2/22."

At the time, a rep for Jenner confirmed to PEOPLE that she had a boy.

Jenner's family and friends posted their congratulations on the little addition in the comments. "Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼," her older half-sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while Kylie's mother Kris Jenner added, "Angel Pie."

Dad Scott, 30, also reacted with a series of heart emojis: "💙🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎."

Jenner confirmed in September that she was expecting baby no. 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with big sis Stormi kissing her mom's belly.