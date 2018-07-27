Kylie Jenner Says Stormi Is Growing Up So Fast As the New Mom Nears a Special Milestone of Her Own

Kylie Jenner’s baby girl is getting bigger every day!

The 20-year-old lip-kit mogul got sentimental about her daughter Stormi Webster tweeting, “Stormi will be 6 months in 6 days.. how did this happen? Moms, do your babies grow as fast as mine?”

Jenner, who gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, also dished on her baby’s birthday. “It’s about to be lit,” Jenner wrote in response to a fan who said, “I’m just waiting on her first birthday party.”

Stormi will be 6 months in 6 days.. how did this happen? Moms, do your babies grow as fast as mine? 🤣 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 27, 2018

It’s about to be lit. https://t.co/JTDFBNwwnJ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 27, 2018

However, Stormi isn’t the only one who will be celebrating a monumental birthday in the near future. Jenner will be turning 21 on Aug. 10, and honor of finally being legal, the youngest KarJenner member was gifted a very expensive bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila.

It also looks like she’s already treated herself to some fancy presents.

On Thursday, Jenner shared two photos of herself posing in front of her G-Class Mercedes Benz and Lamborghini Aventador, which she has had repainted in matching burnt orange.

“Just for the summer,” Jenner captioned the post, reffing to the pricey vehicles’ new hue.

Jenner then went on to post a boomerang mirror selfie inside her handbag closet, making fans everywhere extremely jealous.

In the clip, Jenner’s insane bag collection can be seen, which includes Louis Vuitton x Supreme luggage, Hermès bags in almost every color, Gucci, and more.

Jenner also showed off her incredible post-baby body in a cropped white shirt paired with high-waisted jeans and snakeskin booties.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jenner shared her transformation. Just yesterday, she posed in a figure hugging Chanel dress, which highlighted her perfect curves.