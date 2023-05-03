Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'

Kylie Jenner just proved that mother-daughter matching is always in.

On Tuesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, posted photos on Instagram wearing Jean Paul Gaultier with 5-year-old daughter Stormi, who sported a similar print by the designer.

The duo attended the Jean Paul Gaultier x The Webster launch of the ready-to-wear Flowers collection earlier in the evening.

Kylie, who is the face of the new campaign, wore a sheer nude and floral frock topped with a corset by the designer while her mini fashionista modeled colorfully printed leggings paired with a ruched long-sleeved top.

In one of the snaps, Kylie displayed a sweet, playful smile with her daughter as they posed in front of the event décor, which featured Kylie wearing one of Gaultier's iconic '90s-style cone-shaped bustiers.

The Kardashians star also posted mirror selfies, showing her nude bra and corset peeking through.

"She's a jpg girl 🤍," the proud mom of two, who shares Stormi and 15-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott, captioned her photo series.

The luxury line drops on Friday, according to the official JPG Instagram page, with the brand's latest campaign's creative direction helmed by Florence Tetier and photography by Elizaveta Porodina.

Staying loyal to the JPG brand, Kylie and Stormi also served up some looks from the French fashion house on Monday when Mom left for the Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For the famed annual fashion event, the beauty mogul opted for a bright-red evening gown and a coordinating lilac robe with red trim, while Stormi (who is too young to attend) sported a black-and-white JPG logo T-shirt, along with a denim jacket, jeans and matching black-and-white sneakers.

Kylie Jenner at the 2023 Met Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In an Instagram caption, Kylie gave a shout-out to Haider Ackermann for designing Monday night's custom look for her, writing, "HAIDER ACKERMANN FOR JEAN PAUL GAULTIER ♥️💎."

"Thank you to the entire @jeanpaulgaultier team and @h.a ! i love you guyssss 🫶🏻 you make my fashion dreams come true," she added.

The reality star also shared a shot of herself and Ackermann, 52, posing for a photo (pizza in hand!) ahead of the event.

The 2023 Met Gala marked Kylie's sixth time at the exclusive affair and her second consecutive appearance after stepping out last year.

Speaking to Vogue correspondent La La Anthony alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Kylie said Monday, "I'm looking forward to making more memories with my sisters, seeing all the fashion. I'm just here for a good time."