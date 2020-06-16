Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi, 2, Cover Vogue Czechoslovakia: 'Shot at Home on My iPhone'

In her accompanying Vogue Czechoslovakia interview, Kylie Jenner opens up about when she will let daughter Stormi start to wear makeup

Stormi is striking a pose!

Kylie Jenner's 2-year-old daughter joined her mom for a recent at-home photo session, where they were shot via FaceTime for the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, shared the cover image to her Instagram feed on Tuesday. Atop the mother-daughter photo read the text, "Bedtime Story with Kylie Jenner & Stormi."

"New cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iphone 🤍," Kylie captioned her post, revealing that the shoot was done by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli.

The Morelli Brothers shared a cute behind-the-scenes photo to their own Instagram, which showed Kylie and Stormi snuggled in bed. "Backstage at @kyliejenner and Stormi #VogueCS CoverStory shot via FaceTime 💖," they wrote.

In the interview, Kylie reveals that she "will definitely let" Stormi wear makeup, but she's not sure about the timing yet. "The question is when it will be," she says. "When I was little, I secretly used my mother's shadows. It left me a lot of freedom and encouraged my creativity. From the sixth grade, I went with purple eye shadows."

"I do understand how many young women look up to me and that I have to think about everything that I put on the internet, or what example I want to set for my daughter," Kylie said in the interview. "Especially now that I've had her, I think about that a lot more."

Stormi later joined her mom for the March 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar, in which Kylie pulled her baby girl in for a sweet photo during her Marie Antoinette-style shoot.

On Monday, Kylie posted an Instagram photo of herself holding Stormi while posing in an all-blue outfit with orange boots. Little Stormi matched her mom, sporting an adorable blue dress with brown cowboy boots, and smiled while enjoying the outdoors with her family.