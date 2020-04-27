Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Videos of Stormi as She Reveals She Still Sleeps with Pregnancy Pillow

Image zoom Kylie Jenner (L) and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner's motto? If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted on Sunday night that some of her pregnancy habits have carried over into her postpartum life long after she and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi.

"It's been two years since i birthed my baby and i STILL sleep on my left side with a pillow in-between my legs ... " Kylie, 22, asked her followers, adding a crying-laughing emoji. "Is anyone with me?"

"I’ve never birthed a baby and still like sleeping with a pillow between my legs," one fan replied, to which the mother of one responded, "It's truly the best."

In another tweet, Kylie revealed she "was a stomach sleeper pre pregnancy" — and joked in one response after one fan said she slept with her Nintendo Switch between her legs, "Should i try this?"

During the day on Sunday, Kylie shared photos and videos of her spending quality time at home in the backyard with Stormi and their dogs, where the Kylie Cosmetics mogul asked her little girl to name their pups.

Other videos posted to her Instagram Story showed Stormi spending time in her extravagant playhouse (gifted to her by grandma Kris Jenner this past Christmas) and Kylie sharing some cuddle time with her daughter.

"Oh the patience I've gained from this child," she wrote atop one clip, in which Stormi climbed on top of Kylie and said, close to her face, "Hi, Mommy!"

Other footage saw Stormi making funny faces for the camera while using a butterfly face filter, squealing as she "tried it on" from a few different angles.

As the duo continues to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus global health crisis, both Kylie and Scott, 27, have been sharing adorable photos and videos of their baby girl, including in celebration of the recent Easter holiday.

Last week, Kylie highlighted Stormi's knack for water when she shared a video of the youngster taking swimming lessons without floaties at Kris' Palm Springs, California, mansion.

In the clip, shared to the Kylie Skin founder's Instagram Story, Stormi was seen kicking her legs and flapping her arms to get from one side of the pool to the other. After completing the task, Stormi proudly looked back at her mom, who was presumably behind the camera.

"Wahoo!" Kylie cheered her daughter on sweetly.