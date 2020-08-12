Kylie Jenner Shares Serene Ocean Photo with Daughter Stormi, 2½: 'No Place I'd Rather Be'

Kylie Jenner, who turned 23 on Monday, seemed to continue the celebrations alongside daughter Stormi in matching white outfits

Kylie Jenner is counting her blessings.

Two days after turning 23, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is continuing to share sweet glimpses into her life as of late with 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

The latest photo posted to Kylie's Instagram feed, on Wednesday, shows the makeup mogul and her baby girl hand in hand, wading into the ocean around what appears to be sunset.

Both Kylie and Stormi are wearing matching long white dresses for the memorable shot, with the toddler gazing into the distance as her mama looks down adoringly at her.

"No place i'd rather be ✨🕊," Kylie wrote in the caption.

Kylie officially rang in her big day on Monday, posing for one photo alongside her daughter in front of a simple, elegantly decorated birthday cake.

Stormi looked all too eager to help her mama blow out the candles atop her confection, which was all white with a scalloped frosting edge.

Kylie leaned in behind her little girl for the sweet photo op, which she captioned, "The best gift of all 🖤."

Stormi's dad Travis Scott also paid tribute to his ex on his Instagram Story Tuesday morning, sharing a trio of photos featuring Kylie and their daughter and decorating them with birthday-cake emojis.

Earlier on Monday, Kylie celebrated her special day with some loving messages on social media from her mother Kris Jenner and older sister Khloé Kardashian.

"Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life ... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy ... you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I'm so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy," Kris said in her caption.

Added the Kardashian-Jenner momager, 64, "You have the biggest heart and I’m beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!!"