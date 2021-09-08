Kylie Jenner confirmed on Tuesday that she's expecting her second child with Travis Scott

How Kylie Jenner and Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Stormi Surprised Kris Jenner with Pregnancy News

Kylie Jenner had some adorable help when announcing her pregnancy to mom Kris Jenner.

As seen in a video shared to Kylie's Instagram on Tuesday, the 24-year-old beauty mogul — who is expecting her second child with Travis Scott — and her daughter Stormi, 3, surprised Kris, 65, with the baby news by handing over an envelope filled with ultrasound photos.

"What do you have for Lovey?" Kylie asks her daughter in the clip, referring to the name Kris' grandchildren call the star.

After Stormi hands her grandmother a sealed white envelope and Kris inspects its content, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch asks Kylie, "Wait a second...are you pregnant?"

Upon realizing that Kylie is once again expecting a child, Kris exclaims: "Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!"

"Crying all over again 😍😍❤️❤️😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 ," Kris wrote in the comments section of Kylie's post. "what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!"

Kylie's video also features the moment that she shared her pregnancy news with Scott, 30.

In the 90-second clip, Kylie holds up a positive pregnancy test before the footage cuts to the "Sicko Mode" rapper hugging her stomach. The proud parents are then seen getting into the car with Stormi for an OB-GYN appointment, during which the doctor tells the family that the baby is "a couple of days away from a heartbeat."

In addition, the video shows Kylie hearing her baby's heartbeat at another ultrasound appointment, as well as Stormi kissing her mom's growing bump.

While Kylie kept the caption of her post short and simple, opting to tag Scott alongside a white heart and a pregnant woman emoji, the comments section flooded with an outpouring of well wishes and congratulatory messages.

"Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister ❤️" Kourtney Kardashian wrote.

"Awwwww," wrote Khloé Kardashian, who added in another comment, "🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺."

"Crying!!!!" Kim Kardashian commented, while Kendall Jenner added: "i can't handle it 😫🥰❤️."

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie and Scott are expecting their second child together. The pair recently got back together after splitting in October 2019.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had been spending time with loved ones away from the public eye during her early pregnancy.