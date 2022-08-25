Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 4, Looks Stylish as Ever at Kylie Cosmetics Launch Party: Photos

Kylie Jenner has her favorite girl by her side as she celebrates a special milestone.

On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, was joined by her famous family and friends as she launched her Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles. Among those joining Jenner was her 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Stormi was dressed in a one-shoulder metallic silver dress and white sneakers, carrying a tiny silver purse with her as she walked by her mom's side. The little fashionista also accessorized her look with a pair of black sunglasses as she entered the event.

Jenner opted for a blousy, white unbuttoned shirtdress, with baggy long-sleeves and a form-fitting shirt, complemented with white, futuristic thick-framed sunglasses and a bright oversized sequin clutch in the shape of a lipstick.

In addition to Stormi, Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott are also parents to a 6-month-old son, whose name they have yet to announce since changing it from Wolf.

TheRealSPW / MEGA

Last week, The Kardashians star shared an adorable video on TikTok of her and Stormi lip-syncing along to Scott's track, "Mamacita."

Mom and daughter are in the car and smile as they sing "Mamacita-cita-cita, you know I really need ya, need ya, need ya right now."

"My best friendddd 😫😍," Jenner captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo visited luxury department store Harrods in London, where the pair checked out Jenner's cosmetics and skincare line and were welcomed with a curated room to go shopping.

The two first visited the display for Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin before they headed into a special area with designer shoes, purses and clothes lining the walls for Stormi to shop. The room also featured an area with toys, stuffed animals and other accessories.

"Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping," Jenner said in the background of her Instagram Story video. "Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl."

"Mommy I'm gonna try these on," Stormi replied from the other side of the room.