Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi, 2, Her 'Special Gift' in Touching Mother's Day Tribute

Kylie Jenner wouldn't want to spend Mother's Day with anyone else!

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, gave fans a glimpse at her at-home celebration, sharing some sweet photos of 2-year-old daughter Stormi.

"This little love of mine," she captioned the images, in which her baby girl smiled for the camera — and stuck out her tongue —with her hair wrapped up in a towel. "What a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas."

While it remains unclear exactly how Jenner will be spending the day, ex Travis Scott shared a shout out to "all the moms out there" on his Instagram Story.

Last year, Scott, 28, pulled out all the stops for Jenner on Mother's Day.

In addition to surprising Jenner with massive bouquets of flowers and balloon arrangements, the rapper gifted the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star with a pink crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, valued at around $50,000.

"The best thing I've ever done," the mom of one captioned a mother-daughter photo last year, adding that being a parent is her "greatest role in this life."

Along with Mother's Day, Jenner is celebrating the recent purchase for a new home.

The star purchased a five-acre plot of land in Hidden Hills, California, for $15 million, and a design source told PEOPLE on Friday that Jenner has commissioned renowned architect Richard Landry, whose worked with Tom Brady Eddie Murphy and Michael Bolton, to build a new home on the currently vacant property, a plan that's been in the works for months.

"She's having architect Richard Landry design the new house. This has been discussed for the last couple of months," said the source. And Jenner seems to be taking the project very seriously — even the unglamorous parts of the construction.

"They were incredibly diligent about making sure the lot was compacted correctly for the house they want to build," the source said. "It's good for the neighborhood that she's doing that and that there will be a significant architect."

