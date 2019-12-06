Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner isn’t a regular mom — she’s a cool mom.

The makeup mogul, 22, took a snowy trip with her 22-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, and showed off her little one’s impressive snowboarding skills in a video on Instagram.

The clip, which Jenner captured, “I can’t handle this 😫😍❄️🏂,” shows Stormi decked out in a white snowsuit, pink helmet and sleek ski googles as she’s pulled along the snow on her mini snowboard.

Jenner cheers on her daughter, whom she shares with Travis Scott, exclaiming, “Yay, big girl!” while Stormi waves to her onlookers in the cute clip.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi

“You’re so cool, baby,” the proud mom can be heard telling her daughter.

In a second video, Jenner’s daughter skillfully slides along the snow on her board and is caught in the arms of an instructor waiting for her at the bottom of the small hill while chanting, “Go, Stormi!”

The budding snowboarder caught the attention of Jenner’s family and friends, including her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who commented, “I can not either ❤️,” in response to the caption, while Kim Kardashian West added, “Stop!!!! I cannot handle this.”

Jenner’s friend Sofia Richie chimed in, adding, “OMG, THIS IS TOO MUCH” and, “The first video has me dead 😹👏🏽.”

In a second post, Jenner shared photos of “Storm’s first snow trip,” showing the mother and daughter posing in matching white snowsuits.

The Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur carries Stormi, still attached to her snowboard, in one photo, and holds her daughter in another sweet shot taken against the backdrop of the ski mountain.

In keeping with the wintry theme, Jenner participated in her own snowy photoshoot Thursday, posing amongst evergreens and accessorizing with Chanel cuffs and a scarf.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The mother-daughter trip comes a week after Jenner spent Thanksgiving with Scott, 28, and Stormi in Palm Springs, along with sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner.

“They celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi. It was the same for Thanksgiving — Travis was invited to Kris’ Palm Springs house,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together. They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life,” the source added. “They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other.”

PEOPLE confirmed in September that after two years of dating, the pair were taking a break, and Jenner publicly confirmed her split from Scott a few days later.