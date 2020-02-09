Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 2, Sings Adorable Rendition of Mom's Hit 'Rise and Shine'

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is taking after her mom!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 22, shared an adorable video of her 2-year-old daughter singing her mom’s viral, unintentional meme, “Rise and Shine.”

At the start of the clip, Stormi, wearing a sweatshirt and a cute pink bow in her hair, says “hello” over and over again into a pink microphone. “Sing something,” Jenner, who’s off-camera, tells her baby girl, before suggesting with a laugh: “Say rise and shine.”

“Rise and shine,” her daughter sweetly sings into the microphone.

Seemingly at a loss for words, Jenner captioned the post with a string of affectionate emojis.

“That’s it, I want a baby,” wrote model Winnie Harlow in the comments section, as Jenner’s BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou called Stormi “the cutest.”

Seemingly passing off the “Rise and Shine” baton to her daughter, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul last put her singing skills on full display during a holiday party.

Celebrating a monumental year for the Kardashian-Jenner beauty businesses — Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance — Jenner grabbed the mic and belted out the meme while attending a dinner party that was also attended by sister Kim Kardashian West and momager Kris Jenner.

“Does everyone have their phones,” Kylie said as she stood up in front of the room before giving the crowd exactly what they wanted.

The billionaire went on to hint that she won’t be recreating her hilarious meme moment again anytime soon, joking: “That’s it! Next time I’m getting f—ing paid!”

Earlier this week, the mother of one also highlighted another one of her daughter’s adorable antics: calling her mom by her first name!

On Tuesday, the reality star shared a clip of Stormi referring to her as “Kylie,” not “Mommy.” In the video, Stormi walks around in circles with Jenner while repeatedly exclaiming, “Hi, Kylie!”

“That’s not my name!” Jenner says with a laugh. “My name’s Mommy.”

While in the clip Stormi continued to smile while calling her mom “Kylie,” in another Instagram Story posted just a few minutes later, she went back to calling her “Mommy.”