Kylie Jenner said earlier this week that all the Kylie Baby products have been "tested and approved" by 3-year-old daughter Stormi herself

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is a Scene-Stealer in Fantastical New Ad for Kylie Baby Line — Watch

Stormi Webster can't help but be an adorable scene-stealer!

On Friday, Kylie Jenner debuted a new ad for the forthcoming launch of her Kylie Baby line of skin and hair care products dedicated to babies and young kids. In the fantasy-filled ad, the pregnant reality star, 24, and her 3-year-old daughter play together, ride a Ferris wheel and enjoy cotton candy together.

"How cute is this video we shot for KYLIE BABY almost a year ago! 4 more days till my new clean baby care line launches on KylieBaby.com 9.28 @kyliebaby," Jenner captioned the video on Instagram.

Jenner is currently expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

kylie jenner, stormi webster Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier this week, Jenner shared that all of the brand's products have been "tested and approved" by Stormi herself.

"I'm so excited to introduce @kyliebaby to you guys 🤍 it was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when I became a mom," Jenner wrote on Instagram, sharing a promotional shot of herself with Stormi.

kylie jenner, stormi webster Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me!" she continued. "I'm so proud of these products and couldn't wait to share this with you and your family!"

Available for sale on Sept. 28, the line is comprised of shampoo, conditioner, body lotion and bubble bath soap. Kylie Baby is the latest addition to Jenner's growing business empire, which also includes Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and her recently launched swimwear collection, Kylie Swim.

kylie jenner, stormi webster Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In May, Jenner spoke about potentially passing on her "legacy" to Stormi when her child gets older.

"I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to," she told tmrw magazine at the time.