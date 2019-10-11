Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi's Room During Kylie Cosmetics Office Tour: 'She Is Always Here'

Stormi is set up in style even at her home away from home — mom Kylie Jenner‘s office!

The makeup mogul and reality star, 22, takes fans on a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters space in a video shared to her YouTube channel on Thursday, and she shows off some special touches designed just for her 20-month-old daughter.

“[Stormi] does spend a lot of time here. She really never leaves my side, so we’re here all the time,” Jenner says a little over four minutes into the 16-minute tour, showing off her daughter’s pink high chair. “She’ll have lunch here, dinner sometimes, breakfast. She is always here.”

At another point, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality says she has a black-and-white framed photo of herself and Stormi on the wall inside her personal office space because her baby girl is her “biggest motivator without even knowing it.”

“She motivates me every day to work harder and be a better person,” Jenner explains.

After bringing viewers through areas like the reception area, a conference room, a kitchen, various offices and more, Jenner goes into Stormi’s onsite nursery to take her along in the last bit of the tour.

Inside the room, Stormi of course has necessities like a crib and dresser/changing table combo, but also all the books and toys a toddler could want: a play kitchen, a tiny table and chairs, a bike, stuffed animals — and even a pint-sized ball pit!

“Oh my goodness, you have a mark [on your face] from sleeping — you were sleeping good!” the toddler’s mom tells her sweetly, lifting her out of the white crib and saying, “Come on, let’s go say goodbye to everybody.”

As she walks with Stormi back to the front of the main office space, the baby girl’s birth video is playing on a big screen. (Jenner and ex Travis Scott welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1, 2018).

“She is sleepy — about to go change her diaper,” the mother of one tells the camera as she wraps the tour, putting Stormi down to watch the footage on the television as her “favorite song” starts playing.

“Is that you?” she asks her daughter, encouraging her to “Say bye-bye!” as the office doors close.