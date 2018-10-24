Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Daughter Stormi to Her 'First Pumpkin Patch' — See the Photos

Stormi‘s first pumpkin-patch trip is on the books!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took their 8-month-old daughter for a fall-filled adventure recently, with Jenner sharing a few photos from their seasonal family outing.

In the first snapshot the 21-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul posted to her Instagram account, baby Stormi is seated among a huge field of pumpkins (“First pumpkin patch,” wrote Jenner) while in the second, both parents lean down to give her a sweet smooch as they pose together on a multi-level stack of hay bales.

Jenner’s third post features four snapshots in all, which chronicle a few other activities from the day of farm-friendly fun like Stormi helping her mama feed baby goats and enjoying a ride on her dad’s shoulders next to a corn field.

Stormi’s visit to the pumpkin patch comes a little over a week after sister Kourtney Kardashian shared an aww-inducing snap of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True, who wore a pint-sized pumpkin costume complete with an orange hat and dress covered with a jack-o’-lantern print.

To make matters even cuter, the photograph was taken while True was sitting on the ground, surrounded by pumpkins!

Of course, Khloé went on to share her own images from the happy day. “I couldn’t resist!!!” the Good American designer, 34, wrote alongside a smiling shot of her baby girl. “My little pumpkin!!!! One of many costumes to come.”

Jenner has been open about how much she loves being a parent, but just like most new moms, she has her own share of insecurities too.

“Nothing in my closet fits me,” she tells sister Kim Kardashian West while cleaning out her closet in Sunday’s upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode. “I’m getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me. I know I’m not going to fit into a [size] 25 jean ever again.”

“I’m just feeling a little insecure,” Jenner admits. “I feel like my hips have just spread. My favorite jeans, they’re never going to fit me again. I feel like some people don’t get it. Some people are just body-shamers.”