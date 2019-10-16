Kylie Jenner Takes Stormi, True and Dream to a Pumpkin Patch: 'Let the Festivities Begin'

Image zoom Stormi Webster (L) and True Thompson Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi, True and Dream Renée are fully embracing the fall season!

The trio of cousins were too adorable as they were captured bonding at a pumpkin patch, shown in photos posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram feed and Story on Wednesday.

During their visit — where the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s daughter Stormi, 20 months, was dressed in jack-o’-lantern-patterned gray pajamas — the girls spent time picking pumpkins, posing on the seat of a tractor, running around outdoors and more.

In one image on Jenner’s Story, Stormi looks on as Dream, 3 next month, bends down to inspect a particularly large gourd. In the background, 18-month-old True hilariously seems to be attempting to roll one of the pumpkins.

“Let the festivities begin,” Jenner, 22, captioned a series of snapshots from the fun outing, also sharing them to her Story — as well as a video of Stormi exploring the lay of the land, set to the tune of the Beetlejuice movie theme.

Image zoom From L to R: Stormi Webster, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi isn’t Jenner’s only “child” getting into the Halloween spirit. On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a slew of adorable photos and videos of her dogs dressed up as Toy Story characters.

In the snaps, which were posted on Jenner’s Instagram Story, her Italian greyhounds wore costumes modeled after Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep — fan-favorite characters from the famous Disney/Pixar animated franchise.

“Okay guys, it’s Halloween,” the reality-TV personality could be heard saying in the background of one of the videos. “We’re little Toy Story kids.”

“Hi little Woody, smile for the camera!” she told the pup who was dressed up as the beloved cowboy, in a checkered shirt, faux cowhide vest, red bandana, mini cowboy hat and sheriff’s badge.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's dogs Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Jenner and her ex, Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, “are spending time together” in the wake of their split for the sake of their daughter.

“[Kylie’s] family wants them to be together,” the insider shared. “Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad. Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”

PEOPLE reported earlier this month that Jenner and Scott, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she added. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”