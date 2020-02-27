Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 2, Shows Off Her Style in Earrings, Sparkly Purse and Cell Phone

Stormi‘s fashion game continues to impress toddlers and adults alike.

The 2-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rocked a casual chic ensemble in a set of photos shared on her mom’s Instagram feed on Wednesday, showing off with an outfit consisting of a black-and-red sweatsuit and matching sneakers.

And it only got more glam from there. Wearing her curly hair up on the top of her head, little Stormi made a series of funny faces as she held on to bedazzled purse with a tiny shoulder strap. The toddler finished the look with triangle-shaped dangling earrings and a bangle bracelet.

One photo, in particular, may have given a huge glimpse into her teen years, showing Stormi engaged with a smartphone as she sat on her house’s front stoop, the purse slung over one shoulder.

“#LOVEOFMYLIFE 🖤⚡️,” Jenner wrote in the caption of her photos, on which she tagged ex Scott, 27, and which were commented on by her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

“This face!!!” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, wrote of her niece among the slew of celeb comments, while Kardashian, 35, said, “Hahahahaha her on the phone in the last photo.”

Stormi’s stylish threads and accessories are only the latest in her lookbook. Last week, Jenner shared five photos of her daughter showing off a special set of custom jewelry on Instagram: a pair of large, gold-colored hoops that read “STORMI” in the middle.

The little girl admired her earrings in the window of a car in the first snapshot, observing her reflection, with her curly hair done up on the top of her head.

Subsequent pictures showed Stormi smiling and gave a glimpse at the toddler’s otherwise casual ensemble: a white ribbed tank top and comfy-looking elastic-waist shorts, complete with white Nike sneakers.

“Go best friend,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote alongside the images.

Another little one in the family who has an affinity for gold hoop earrings? Kardashian West and husband Kanye West‘s oldest child North, 6½, who wore her own pair back in September.

In an outdoor photo, Kardashian West posted to Instagram at the time, she and North shared a sweet moment, making the same hand gesture and interlocking pinky fingers in what looked to be a secret handshake of sorts.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a tank bikini and oversized hat, her oldest child sports a gold tank top, neon yellow shorts, and a pair of huge gold hoop earrings.

“Pinky swear we’re besties for life!!!” she captioned the snapshot.