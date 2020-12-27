Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Daughter Stormi 1 Week After Her Birth

Kylie Jenner also posted more never-before-seen photos of Stormi, including one of the toddler and her dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's fans are getting a look at never-before-seen photos of her daughter Stormi Webster.

On Sunday, the makeup mogul, 23, shared a plethora of photos on her Instagram Story of 2½-year-old Stormi as part of a recent social media trend, in which followers use the app's question feature to ask users to share specific photos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After one fan asked Jenner to share an "unseen picture of Stormi," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a sweet photo of her daughter sleeping when she was just 1-week-old.

On another slide, Jenner posted an image of Stormi cuddled up with her dad Travis Scott.

More never-before-seen footage that Jenner posted included a photo of Stormi riding a scooter in the house as her "most recent photo" of her daughter. The proud mom of one also shared the "cutest picture you've got with Stormie" — which featured the mother-daughter duo cheesing for the camera the day Stormi "got her big girl bed."

And when another fan asked Jenner to share a "picture from a beautiful memory that you never forget," she posted a photo of her and Stormi in the middle of the desert.

"Bringing Stormi back to the same exact spot we shot that 'to our daughter' clip," she wrote on the photo, referencing the February 2018 video in which Jenner announced the birth of her first child.

Image zoom Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While Jenner often shares photos of her daughter, the reality star got called out by ex Scott, 27, earlier this month when the rapper jokingly claimed her father-daughter snapshots of him and Stormi always come out "blurry."

"Can't wait to for holidays. Ur Mommy photos be blurry," he wrote on his Instagram Story, sharing an out-of-focus picture of Stormi smiling atop Scott's shoulders, photo credit presumably owed to Jenner.

In October, a source told PEOPLE that Scott and Jenner are not back together but are happy co-parenting Stormi.

"There is a lot of love between Travis and Kylie, and they’re even openly affectionate," the source said at the time. "But, they are not back together, and neither is in a place to be in a committed relationship."