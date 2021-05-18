Kylie Jenner Says Daughter Stormi, 3, Will One Day Run Kylie Cosmetics 'If She Wants': 'My Legacy'
Kylie Jenner tells tmrw magazine that she is raising daughter Stormi, 3, to be "smart and kind and driven"
Kylie Jenner's empire is Stormi Webster's for the taking — should she choose to accept it!
In the brand-new May 2021 special edition of tmrw, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 23, opens up about life as a mom, explaining that she hopes to one day pass down her Kylie Cosmetics brand to her 3-year-old daughter. The company first launched in 2015 with three Lip Kits.
"Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to," Jenner tells the magazine.
"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," she adds, "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."
The beauty mogul, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, also shares how watching her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters set a good example for her while parenting.
"Growing up watching my older sisters and my mom was just incredible. Seeing how my mom deals with the balance of motherhood and business, she's just the most accomplished woman I know," she says. "My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent."
Celebrating Stormi's birthday earlier this year, the proud mom wrote on Instagram, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time 🥺 it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty."
"watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years," she added. "but on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"