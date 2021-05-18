Kylie Jenner tells tmrw magazine that she is raising daughter Stormi, 3, to be "smart and kind and driven"

Kylie Jenner Says Daughter Stormi, 3, Will One Day Run Kylie Cosmetics 'If She Wants': 'My Legacy'

Kylie Jenner's empire is Stormi Webster's for the taking — should she choose to accept it!

"Stormi is my legacy. I'm raising her to be smart and kind and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to," Jenner tells the magazine.

"Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me," she adds, "I've grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I'm trying to be the best person I can possibly be."

Kylie Jenner tmrw magazine Credit: Greg Swales

The beauty mogul, who shares Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, also shares how watching her mom Kris Jenner and her sisters set a good example for her while parenting.

"Growing up watching my older sisters and my mom was just incredible. Seeing how my mom deals with the balance of motherhood and business, she's just the most accomplished woman I know," she says. "My mom did a really good job of raising us, so I think I really want to pass that on to Stormi, to be strong and independent."

Celebrating Stormi's birthday earlier this year, the proud mom wrote on Instagram, "thank you God for sending this little soul to me. crying today because i can't stop the time 🥺 it's all the little things i'll miss like your cute voice and our long talks on the potty."