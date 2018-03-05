Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse at Daughter Stormi's Nursery - and Yes, Butterflies Are Involved

Jen Juneau
March 05, 2018 02:35 PM

Stormi is sleeping in style.

New mom Kylie Jenner shared a small peek into her 4-week-old baby girl‘s room on Monday, which includes a large pink heart wall decoration covered in a butterfly print, a white rug and what looks like a candy-filled toy mouse that says “B@BY” on the front.

“I love her room,” Jenner, 20, wrote on the image shared on Snapchat.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Stormi Webster's room
Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

RELATED: How Kim, Kourtney and Kylie Reacted to Khloé Kardashian’s News That She’s Expecting a Baby Girl

The Kylie Cosmetics pro had baby Stormi’s nursery ready to go by late January, a source close to Jenner revealed to PEOPLE at the time.

“Kylie is having a lot of fun picking out items for her baby. She’s definitely leaning towards pink hues and having fun with the fact that she’s having a girl,” another insider told PEOPLE in December.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

RELATED: Travis Scott Shares Sweet New Photo of His “Lil Mama,” Daughter Stormi: “1 Month Today”

Jenner gave her followers the first full glimpse of her baby girl’s face on Saturday, Snapchatting an adorable video of Stormi sucking on a purple pacifier while wearing the app’s popular fire filter.

“My pretty girl,” Jenner labeled the clip.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.