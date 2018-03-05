Kylie Jenner Gives Glimpse at Daughter Stormi's Nursery - and Yes, Butterflies Are Involved

Stormi is sleeping in style.

New mom Kylie Jenner shared a small peek into her 4-week-old baby girl‘s room on Monday, which includes a large pink heart wall decoration covered in a butterfly print, a white rug and what looks like a candy-filled toy mouse that says “B@BY” on the front.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“I love her room,” Jenner, 20, wrote on the image shared on Snapchat.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Stormi Webster's room Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

RELATED: How Kim, Kourtney and Kylie Reacted to Khloé Kardashian’s News That She’s Expecting a Baby Girl

The Kylie Cosmetics pro had baby Stormi’s nursery ready to go by late January, a source close to Jenner revealed to PEOPLE at the time.

“Kylie is having a lot of fun picking out items for her baby. She’s definitely leaning towards pink hues and having fun with the fact that she’s having a girl,” another insider told PEOPLE in December.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

RELATED: Travis Scott Shares Sweet New Photo of His “Lil Mama,” Daughter Stormi: “1 Month Today”

Jenner gave her followers the first full glimpse of her baby girl’s face on Saturday, Snapchatting an adorable video of Stormi sucking on a purple pacifier while wearing the app’s popular fire filter.

“My pretty girl,” Jenner labeled the clip.