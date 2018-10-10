Kylie Jenner Reveals the (Unexpected!) Last-Minute Change She Made to Daughter Stormi's Name

Eight months after announcing her first child’s name following her Feb. 1 birth, Kylie Jenner is revealing the inspiration behind her daughter’s unique moniker.

“Travis [Scott] thinks he thought of [Stormi’s name] but it was me, I remember the whole thing. But he swears he made her name up,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 21, said during a Halloween makeup tutorial with YouTube star James Charles.

“I was looking [at] nature names, like weather, Earth-inspired. Willow was on there, love the name Willow. But I know a Willow, she’s a great Willow and I’m close with her. When you know someone with that name, you can’t do that, it’s taken,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said, mentioning the 17-year-old daughter of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Anyways, Storm was on there and I said, ‘I kind of want an “ie,” like me.’ So I did Stormie and it was always Stormie. I mean, I bought custom things for her that said ‘ie’ and bought her the blocks that said ‘ie,’ ” Jenner recalled.

“Then I didn’t fully choose her name. I wanted to have a week of just me and her to see if I wanted to change it. I had one other name in mind but Stormie always felt like her name from when she was in the womb. It’s almost like she chose her name.”

Though Jenner had her heart set on the “Stormie” spelling, it wasn’t until a confirmation with the birth-certificate office that she made the last-minute change.

“I was finalizing the name. They were like, ‘How do you want to spell it?’ And I was like, ‘S-T-O-R-M-I.’ They were like, ‘You sure?’ I said, ‘Yeah, just an I.’ Literally right then and there, I just changed it to an I. I said, ‘Damn, I guess that’s her name.’ And I called Travis and said, ‘I didn’t put an E and went with an I,’ ” the mother of one remembered.

Jenner revealed her baby girl’s name two days after announcing her birth, captioning a photo of the newborn simply, “Stormi Webster” and adding an angel emoji.

Fast forward to the present, and the Lip Kit entrepreneur can’t believe how much Stormi has grown.

“Stormi is so good. She’s 8 months old, about to be a year. It’s making me sad, it’s crazy,” she said of how time has flown by. “She’s changing every day. She really is becoming, like, a little person. She reminds me a lot of Kendall [Jenner], her personality.”

As for expanding her family with her rapper boyfriend, 26, Jenner said she would love to have more daughters. “I do want to have more — when, is the question. Like, I want seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider having a boy,” she shared, adding that motherhood has made her “really feel like this is always what I was meant to do.”

She added, “I used to have dreams, even at a young age, of having kids, like actual dreams. It was a part of my life that I was craving. I don’t feel like a different person. I just look at life a little differently.”