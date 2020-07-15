Kylie Jenner Shares Photo of 'Coolest' Daughter Stormi, 2, Posing with $1,180 Mini Handbag

According to the Louis Vuitton website, the tote "is a perfect miniature version of Louis Vuitton's iconic Speedy bag"

Stormi's summer accessory game is on point.

Kylie Jenner shared a sunny snapshot of her 2-year-old daughter on Wednesday, dressed in an all-white casual ensemble with a scrunchie around her updo as she sat outside near a patch of shade.

Next to the toddler sat a white Louis Vuitton mini handbag, with the French fashion house's monogram and flower-like design stamped over the surface in varying colors.

"Coolest baby to ever do ittt⛈🤍🤍," Jenner, 22, wrote in the caption.

While the white version of the "extremely lightweight" Nano Speedy bag doesn't appear to be available on Louis Vuitton's website, the brown version (currently out of stock) retails for $1,180 and "is a perfect miniature version of Louis Vuitton's iconic Speedy bag," according to the designer.

Stormi Webster

The small white purse no doubt fits perfectly in Stormi's closet alongside the Louis Vuitton Speedy Mini handbags aunt Kim Kardashian West purchased for her daughters and nieces over the 2018 holiday season.

"I got these for all of the baby girls in the fam for Xmas from Japan," the KKW Beauty founder, 39, wrote over her photo, which showed the multicolored bags from the Takashi Murakami Collection that launched in 2003.

In total, Kardashian West brought back eight bags, explaining she "kept one for myself and extras for the future," after a fan asked who the remaining purses were for. (She also gave them to daughters Chicago, 2½, and North, 7, plus nieces True, 2, Dream Renée, 3½, and Penelope Scotland, 8.)

Shortly after, Jenner shared a video of Stormi receiving the gift on Instagram. "Daddy dropped off a new chair for Stormi 😫😍🖤 and omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder I can't," she captioned the clip of her then-11-month-old baby girl holding the purse and waving bye-bye to the camera.

From popping up in Jenner's makeup tutorials to rocking chic, sparkly accessories, Stormi seems to be one step ahead of the latest style trends thanks to her fashion-forward mama.

In her accompanying interview, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed that she "will definitely let" Stormi wear makeup, but she's not sure about the timing just yet.