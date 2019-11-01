Superhero Stormi! Kylie Jenner Twins with Daughter, 21 Months, at Her Halloween Party for Kids

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Halloween 2019 was one for the books in Kylie Jenner‘s household!

The reality star and cosmetics mogul, 22, spared no expense on a lavish kids’ bash at her home on Thursday, first decorating the entire facade of the house with pumpkins, including a jack-o’-lantern-themed entry arch.

“I literally turned my house into a pumpkin patch for Halloween,” Jenner said on her Instagram Story, showing off the outside décor and noting that the effort was for the sake of her 21-month-old baby girl: “This really is all for Stormi because I only have, like, 12 people coming.”

Once inside, Jenner showed off the impressive food and spooky décor that filled the house, including a haunted-looking black tree, a skeleton “playing” the piano (covered in cobwebs!), pumpkins galore, a witch in the fireplace, bats, fog — and even a “Broom Check,” where witches could hang their rides as they arrived.

The mouth-watering treats served at the party were seemingly endless, including “Spider Floss” cotton candy, dip-your-own caramel apples, crispy rice treats, eyeball and ghost-themed cake pops, witch cupcakes and more.

Outside, guests were invited to sit on bales of hay surrounding tables to eat, chat and participate in crafts, while kids could get their candy-fueled energy out in a ghost-themed bounce house.

Jenner shared multiple snaps of herself and Stormi at the party, checking out the craft station, hanging out in the bounce house and soaking up the spooky fun with their closest pals — dressed in coordinating superhero costumes!

Stormi looked too cute in her cape and long-sleeved purple ensemble, while her mom went for a pink matching outfit and cape, ready to save the day with her little sidekick. Both costumes boasted their first initial (K for Kylie, S for Stormi) on the front.

From Marilyn Monroe to The Little Mermaid‘s Ariel, Jenner might have topped all her past Halloween costumes this year — and her daughter is catching up! On Oct. 27, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared photos of Stormi recreating her mom’s custom all-purple Versace Met Gala ensemble from earlier this year.

The mother of one came up with the idea for the pint-sized costume version, and turned to Alejandro Collection to recreate her iconic Met Gala look, the label’s designer Alejandro Peraza told PEOPLE exclusively.

After taking “16 hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size,” plus “three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand and a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch,” the designer ultimately created a costume that looked just as “close to the original” once it was complete.

“I really enjoyed making the closest possible replica from the application of the feathers to the beading work,” Peraza said. “This was a great opportunity to create couture for a baby.”