Kylie Jenner Jokes 'Don't Talk to Me or My Daughter Ever Again' in Epic Twinning Pic with Stormi

Don’t mess with Kylie Jenner and Stormi!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her 23-month-old baby girl are a force to be reckoned with in new snapshots shared to Jenner’s Instagram Story, where she and Stormi pose in coordinating looks while sharing a cuddle and a mother-daughter smooch.

While Jenner, 22, wears a long-sleeved black top with a moon pattern and black leather pants, Stormi is dressed in similar colors with a more casual get-up, featuring a T-shirt, cloth shorts white sneakers and a chain necklace.

The duo looks even more stylish in their matching sunglasses (black for Jenner, white for her baby girl) in one image as they throw serious looks at the camera. Stormi even carries a tiny Louis Vuitton bag for the outdoor photo op.

“Don’t talk to me or my daughter ever again,” Jenner joked in text atop the latter snap.

Kylie Jenner (R) and daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While this is not the first (and probably won’t be the last) time Jenner has twinned with her baby girl, the most epic example might be when Stormi rocked a pint-sized replica of her mama’s 2019 Met Gala look for Halloween.

In May, Jenner looked stunning in custom Versace, wearing head-to-toe lilac with a see-through, mermaid-esque dress, fur stole and perfectly purple wig.

“My baby!! I cant handle this!!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned three photos of her child on Instagram in October wearing the custom mini dress, tacking on multiple purple heart emojis.

“It took 16 hours straight to do the beading on the super-small baby size and three full 14-hour days to apply the feathers by hand,” the designer of Stormi’s dress, Alejandro Peraza, told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “And a whole day to design and add crystals to the baby clutch. Some of the feathers were shipped to me, others we hand-dyed as well to make a perfect feathered confection.”

Stormi and her mom recently partied alongside Kim Kardashian West and her family to celebrated the latter’s daughter Chicago’s second birthday.

On Wednesday, Jenner and other family members (including Khloé Kardashian and her 21-month-old daughter True) marked little Chi’s newest age milestone at a Minnie Mouse-themed painting party.

Jenner showed off the festivities on her Instagram Story, revealing a sweet photo of her niece painting on a canvas, wearing Minnie Mouse ears. The toddler of the hour sported Minnie Mouse face paint, too — as did her cousin True, shown on Kardashian’s Instagram account.

There was also a lavish, pink-clad dessert spread, as seen on Jenner’s Story. Chicago had an array of pink cookies, macarons and cupcakes, as well as an intricately decorated Minnie Mouse cake. Behind the cake was a sign plastered across the wall that read “Chicago” in the famous Disney font.