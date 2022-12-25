Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Match in Mugler Dresses for Kardashian Christmas Party: Photos

The mother-daughter duo looked too cute in their matching outfits at the Christmas Eve party

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro




and
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater




Published on December 25, 2022 11:56 AM
https://www.instagram.com/kyliejenner/?hl=en. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi love a mommy and me matching moment!

The beauty mogul, 25, and her 4-year-old daughter adorably matched in Mugler dresses for the Kardashian-Jenner holiday party on Christmas Eve. Jenner, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott and a 10-month-old son whose name they have yet to share, shared sweet scenes on her Instagram Stories Saturday with her little girl, showing off their twinning looks.

The mother-daughter duo both wore champagne-colored dresses decorated with black lace. Jenner's look featured spaghetti straps and a high leg slit while Stormi's wore a one-shoulder gown with a ballgown bottom and her hair in a ballerina bun.

In one clip, Jenner and Stormi posed in the mirror together while the little girl twirled around in her dress and flashed a big smile. Another video showed Stormi walking into the Christmas party surrounded by red Christmas trees.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
C: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner's assistant Maguire Amundsen declared the mom-of-two the "Queen of Christmas," a title previously held by her mum, Kris Jenner, 67, in a video where the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her massive home Christmas tree.

"I just love like traditional little Christmas [decorations]," Kylie explained to fans about her festive decorations in a 2019 YouTube vlog, going on to admit her favorites were pretty affordable: "I got most of my stuff from Target," she added.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> son
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories I have," Kylie added.

Kylie also noted that she placed some of the tree ornaments used by her mom used when she was a young girl.

"I used to love sitting by the tree — they're all different — and just looking at all of them," Kylie recalled of gazing at the ornaments. "So I wanted the same thing for Stormi, so I got all of these ornaments for her, because I think they're so traditional and cute."

