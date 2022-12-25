Celebrity Parents Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Match in Mugler Dresses for Kardashian Christmas Party: Photos The mother-daughter duo looked too cute in their matching outfits at the Christmas Eve party By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Georgia Slater Georgia Slater Twitter Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 25, 2022 11:56 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi love a mommy and me matching moment! The beauty mogul, 25, and her 4-year-old daughter adorably matched in Mugler dresses for the Kardashian-Jenner holiday party on Christmas Eve. Jenner, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott and a 10-month-old son whose name they have yet to share, shared sweet scenes on her Instagram Stories Saturday with her little girl, showing off their twinning looks. The mother-daughter duo both wore champagne-colored dresses decorated with black lace. Jenner's look featured spaghetti straps and a high leg slit while Stormi's wore a one-shoulder gown with a ballgown bottom and her hair in a ballerina bun. In one clip, Jenner and Stormi posed in the mirror together while the little girl twirled around in her dress and flashed a big smile. Another video showed Stormi walking into the Christmas party surrounded by red Christmas trees. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. L: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram C: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Kylie Jenner/Instagram Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Baby Boys Subtly Appear in Family's Thanksgiving Portraits Jenner's assistant Maguire Amundsen declared the mom-of-two the "Queen of Christmas," a title previously held by her mum, Kris Jenner, 67, in a video where the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her massive home Christmas tree. "I just love like traditional little Christmas [decorations]," Kylie explained to fans about her festive decorations in a 2019 YouTube vlog, going on to admit her favorites were pretty affordable: "I got most of my stuff from Target," she added. Kylie Jenner/Instagram "I love this because I wanted Stormi to kind of experience what I used to experience growing up, and all the amazing memories I have," Kylie added. Kylie also noted that she placed some of the tree ornaments used by her mom used when she was a young girl. "I used to love sitting by the tree — they're all different — and just looking at all of them," Kylie recalled of gazing at the ornaments. "So I wanted the same thing for Stormi, so I got all of these ornaments for her, because I think they're so traditional and cute."