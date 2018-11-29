Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Makes a Surprise Appearance in Her Makeup Tutorial Video

Kylie Jenner had a very special guest join her for her latest makeup-tutorial video.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, surprised her fans in her latest YouTube clip on Wednesday with an appearance from her daughter Stormi, who turns 10 months old on Saturday.

“Stormi’s awake!” Jenner beamed, holding her baby girl in her arms and kissing her on the cheek.

“Are you awake?” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then asked Stormi, who appeared to still be a little sleepy and distracted by the video’s setup. “Stormi’s a little … I’m going to go do her hair real quick and then we will be back to continue!”

After a brief pause, Jenner returned to complete her look. But Stormi interrupted a few more times after that, laughing and babbling in the background.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/YouTube

Jenner is currently traveling with Stormi, as the two follow along with Stormi’s dad and Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott on his Astroworld — Wish You Were Here Tour.

In Wednesday’s video, filmed while in New York City, Jenner gave fans a peek into how she manages life on the road.

“Me and Travis have our own room and then I always get a separate room so that I can put all the clothes — my wardrobe, my makeup and also Stormi, so she can play around and have more space when we’re in hotel rooms, since she always travels with us,” Jenner said.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Later, Jenner got a taste of concert life when she joined Scott, 26, on stage during his show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Footage of Jenner’s big moment shared online showed her in a slow-moving roller coaster with Scott as he rapped. “[Scott] singing to @KylieJenner in the roller coaster at @TheGarden was the best part of the night,” one fan tweeted.

On her Instagram Story, Jenner posted a picture of the concert, circled her faraway form and wrote, “That’s me.”

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Though Stormi wasn’t along for that roller-coaster ride, on Tuesday, she got in on the fun at her dad’s first Madison Square Garden show by bopping along to a video of him backstage. “MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” Scott captioned clips of his daughter bouncing and giggling as her dad entertained the audience.

In August, Jenner announced that she and Stormi would be joining Scott on his Astroworld Tour. “Me and Storm ready for tour,” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, she raved about Scott’s career success alongside adorable snapshots of Stormi and her dad.

“Only the people around you really know how hard you work,” she said. “I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. Your first festival. We’re so proud of you. We love you.”