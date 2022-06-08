Kylie Jenner brought her 4-year-old daughter Stormi to shop her Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics line at Ulta Beauty

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Goes Makeup Shopping with Her Mom — and Brings a Mini Prada Purse!

Mommy-daughter shopping day!

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner took daughter Stormi, 4, on an outing to Ulta Beauty to shop the 24-year-old's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics line. Jenner, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott, documented the duo's afternoon out on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stormi looked too cute for her shopping trip, wearing a floral halter dress, white sneakers and toting a mini hot pink Prada purse. Jenner dressed chic in a pair of white jeans and a sleeveless yellow top, which she accessorized with yellow sunglasses, a white purse and pink pointed-toe shoes.

"Took my angel baby gorgeous goosey girl to see @kylieskin & @kyliecosmetics at @ultabeauty 💗 still such a dream every time i visit. thank you to the entire ulta team always xx," Jenner captioned two cute shots of the mother-daughter duo.

On her Instagram Stories, the reality star captured the sweet moment when she and Stormi were holding hands before walking into the store.

"I'm so happy! Are you ready to see my makeup?" Jenner asks Stormi, to which she sweetly replies, "Yeah!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner and Stormi Kylie Jenner and Stormi

Left: Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram Center: Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram Right: Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

While in the store, Stormi admires all of the different products and picks up a few items to buy and take home — including the last mauve eyeshadow palette on the shelf.

Their Ulta outing comes just a few weeks after Jenner and her daughter went to Portofino, Italy, for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding.

While Jenner and Stormi celebrated in Italy, Stormi's rapper dad stayed behind in Los Angeles.

The two stars were first linked in April 2017 when they attended Coachella. In February 2018, they welcomed Stormi.