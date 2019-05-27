Kylie Jenner Says Her Daughter Stormi, 15 Months, 'Loves Sushi,' 'Edamame' and 'Soy Sauce Rice'

Time for Kylie Jenner to bust out the baby chopsticks.

In a new vlog shared by her pal Heather Sanders on Sunday, the Kylie Skin founder opened up about her 15-month-old daughter’s impressively mature palate while she and Sanders dined together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Stormi loves sushi,” said Jenner, 21. “I’ll take her to Nobu … I don’t feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame. They’ll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it’s all gone. She eats all the edamame.”

“She’ll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice,” continued the mother of one.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Heather Sanders and Kylie Jenner Heather & Trell's Family/YouTube

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Take Baby Luna for “Sushi Time” — See the Adorable Photo

While Stormi was already obviously a permanent fixture in her mom’s life, now Jenner has the ink to match!

Earlier this month, she showed off her new body art on her Instagram story: the word “STORMI” in tiny black lettering on her tricep.

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Just Got a Sweet Tattoo in Honor of Her 15-Month-Old Daughter Stormi

Stormi’s name on Jenner’s tricep is only the latest impact the baby girl has made on her mom’s life. On May 14, TMZ reported that Jenner had recently filed a trademark application for the phrase “Kylie Baby.”

In documents obtained by the outlet, the line will allegedly include a variety of products like furniture (e.g. cribs and changing tables), baby-friendly skincare products, strollers, car seats, blankets and even accessories for the breastfeeding mom like pumps and milk-storage options.

The reality star’s supposed new business venture is no surprise considering her past brand success and newly launched beauty line Kylie Skin, as well as her own experience in being a mom.