Kylie Jenner Calls Bond with Daughter Stormi a 'Love Without Limits' During Birthday Trip

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s birthday celebrations continue with some family sightseeing in Positano, Italy.

The 22-year-old posted multiple precious photos of her and her 18-month-old daughter Stormi Webster as they explored the Italian coast on Sunday.

“Perfect day in Positano 🥖,” Jenner captioned the first series of sweet images.

“A love without limits,” the mother of one captioned a separate post of herself and Stormi sitting together, while she captioned another of the pair sharing a kiss, writing: “blessed.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Longtime boyfriend Travis Scott also shared a cute father-daughter moment with Stormi while the family took a boat along the coastline as seen in the Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s Instagram Stories.

In one photo, Stormi is seen sitting in her mother’s lap who appears to be snacking on some green olives. In the second photo, Jenner shares a snap of herself holding hands with Scott, 28, and carrying Stormi as the family walk the streets of Positano together.

The family touched down in the European country to begin Jenner’s birthday festivities on Tuesday.

On the evening of her birthday, Jenner celebrated her big day with a party aboard a yacht, surrounded by her family and friends.

During the party, she shared a sweet video of herself and baby Stormi singing happy birthday together. “My babyyyy,” the proud parent captioned the footage, in which Stormi can be heard adorably saying “Mommy” during their duet.

The mother-daughter duo coordinated in white dresses for the celebration with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star opting for a white feathered one-shoulder gown.

Jenner chartered the mega yacht Tranquility for the occasion, according to TMZ, which also reported that the 300-ft. ship accommodates 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week. It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.