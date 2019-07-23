See Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi, 17 Months, Nail Her Colors, Letters, Numbers and Shapes

Image zoom Kylie Jenner's Instagram Story Kylie Jenner/ Instagram; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Just call her Smarty Stormi!

Kylie Jenner is an audibly proud mama in a series of videos she shared to her Instagram Story Monday night, which showed her encouraging her 17-month-old daughter to point out various letters, numbers, colors and shapes.

“Where’s the O?” Jenner, 21, asks Stormi, who adorably repeats, “O!” before grabbing the corresponding shape from a set of letters and holding it up — and then does the same for the letter “A.”

But her impressive knowledge doesn’t stop there. Next, Stormi continues her mama’s counting sequence, reciting, “3 … 4” after Jenner starts with 1 and 2, and even hands the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star a small red heart shape when Mom requests it.

“What color is this?” Jenner asks her daughter, holding up a purple X — and Stormi can instantly be heard replying softly in her adorable voice, “Purple.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi’s language skills seem to be developing right alongside her number, color, letter and shape knowledge, too.

In a video the baby girl’s dad Travis Scott shared to his Instagram feed last week, she sweetly repeated after him after the "SICKO MODE" rapper, 28, said, “All done!”

“Say hi,” Scott continued as they both looked into the camera.

Stormi then expertly repeated both “Hi!” and “Bye!” — the latter also with her dad’s prompting.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

In April, Jenner posted short videos of herself and her then-14-month-old daughter reading from the baby book First 100 Words by Roger Priddy on her Instagram Story.

The reality star asked little Stormi to point out the broccoli from the board book, which she successfully did before pointing out other fruits and veggies all on her own.

The $7 vocabulary book is extremely popular on Amazon, with about 7,500 positive reviews from customers who gave it four to five-star ratings.

First 100 Words is recommended for kids ages 2 and up, and helps toddlers learn 100 everyday words from different categories like food, pets, bedtime, colors and more.