Kylie Jenner's 'Beautiful' Daughter Stormi Stars in Her First Video for Kylie Cosmetics Collection

Stormi Webster‘s birthday will be extra-special this year, because the toddler is launching her very first makeup collection!

On Friday, Stormi’s mom Kylie Jenner announced that her newest Kylie Cosmetics collection will be “dedicated” to her “beautiful” daughter, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. The collection will drop on Feb. 1, which is also Stormi’s 2nd birthday.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant 😫🦋..” Jenner, 22, captioned an Instagram post announcing the new makeup collection.

“An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter I can’t wait for the reveal!!!!” the proud mom continued. “You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20 ⚡️.”

Jenner announced the collection with a sweet teaser video of her and Stormi wearing matching flowing white dresses and snuggling amid a backdrop of pink and white roses. In the clip, pink confetti falls on the mother-daughter duo from above as Stormi happily plays with the pieces.

Stormi’s dad Scott, 27, commented on the post, writing two red heart emojis.

Earlier this month, Jenner had shared an Instagram photo showing Stormi helping out in the Kylie Cosmetics office. In the adorable photo, the toddler could be seen looking over a spread of color swatches labeled “Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Day Collection 2020.”

“Coming soon.. ☺️💜🦋” Jenner captioned the snap.

The photo also revealed a mock-up of a product named after Stormi, with pink packaging covered in butterflies — possibly part of the newly-announced Stormi collection.

In a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office shared on YouTube in October, Jenner revealed that little Stormi spends plenty of time with her mom at work.

“[Stormi] does spend a lot of time here. She really never leaves my side, so we’re here all the time,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in the video. “She’ll have lunch here, dinner sometimes, breakfast. She is always here.”

“She motivates me every day to work harder and be a better person,” Jenner later added of her baby girl.

Earlier this week, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared two adorable new photos of her and Stormi to her Instagram Story. In the pics, the mother and daughter are dressed in coordinating looks while sharing a cuddle and a sweet kiss.

The stylish duo wore similar colors, and even added in matching sunglasses (black for Jenner, white for her baby girl) in one image as they threw serious looks at the camera. Stormi even carried a tiny Louis Vuitton bag for the outdoor photo op.

“Don’t talk to me or my daughter ever again,” Jenner joked in the text atop the latter photo.