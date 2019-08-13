Stormi Takes Italy! All the Pics from Kylie Jenner's European Birthday Trip with Her Daughter

Matchy Matchy
While on the water along the Italian coast for a trip celebrating her birthday, Kylie Jenner shared a new photo with 18-month-old daughter Stormi.
In the sweet snap, the duo wore matching blue shirred dresses by TLZ L’Femme.
“Amore mio 🦋,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, captioned the photo.
Kissy Face
A follow-up image saw the mother-daughter duo, in the same coordinating outfits and white sneakers, puckering up for a smooch.
“Sweetest love I’ve ever known 💙,” Kylie wrote.
A Song in Her Heart
Putting her impressive vocabulary to good use, little Stormi serenaded her mama with “Happy Birthday” as she turned 22 on Aug. 10.
“My babyyyy,” Kylie captioned the footage, in which Stormi could be heard adorably saying “Mommy” during their duet.
Local Flavors
“Perfect day in Positano 🥖,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul captioned a photo gallery that began with her and her daughter seated at a table, a bowl of olives placed in front of them.
Ladies in White
Kylie and Stormi matched once again in white ensembles for their daytime dining date, where the little girl clutched a pair of sunglasses and stuck her tongue out for the camera at one point.
“A love without limits,” the reality star captioned her photograph.
Exploring the City
Both Stormi’s parents — Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott — have been by their toddler’s side during the overseas sojourn, with began when the family touched down in Italy on Aug. 6.
Livin' Large
All aboard!
For the occasion, Kylie chartered the mega yacht Tranquility. According to TMZ, the 300-ft. ship accommodates 22 guests, comes with a 29-person crew and costs about $1.2 million per week.
It includes 10 cabins, a sauna, helipad, beauty salon, theater, steam room, Jacuzzi and swimming pool with underwater lights.
Family First
Kylie, Scott, 28, and Stormi were joined by many famous friends and family members for the trip like Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and the former couple’s three kids: Reign Aston, 4½, Penelope Scotland, 7, and Mason Dash, 9½.
Stormi’s grandma Kris Jenner was also along for the festivities, captioning a chic photo of herself holding her third-youngest grandchild, “LoveyXStormi 💛💛💛💛 #love #italy“
A Love Like This
“Blessed” read the simple caption on a two-photo set — the second of which saw Stormi clutching a tiny lime-green purse as she planted a kiss on her mama’s lips.