Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Hospitalized for Allergic Reaction But '100% Okay Now'

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter is on the mend after a scary incident.

The 21-year-old mom revealed on her Instagram story Sunday that daughter Stormi Webster, 16 months, “spent the day in the hospital.”

“She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home,” wrote Jenner. “Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

Jenner shared the news on top of a photo of Stormi sleeping. Earlier on her story, Jenner posted a video of the sun setting, writing overtop, “Blessed beyond words. Thank you God. I believe in being a reflection of what you’d like to receive. If you want love, give love. If you want success, wish success.”

The little girl has totally stolen her makeup mogul mom’s whole heart, with Jenner writing on Instagram last month that her daughter is “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Jenner has also previously opened up about all the ways Stormi — who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott — has changed her life for the better.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” Jenner told Interview Germany in March.

In fact, being a mother has changed her entire outlook.

“The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her,” she explained.