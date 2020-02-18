Kylie Jenner's 'Best Friend,' 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi, Wears Giant Gold Hoop Earrings — with Her Name on Them!

Stormi Webster has some serious new bling.

Kylie Jenner shared five photos of her 2-year-old daughter showing off a special set of custom jewelry on Instagram Tuesday afternoon: a pair of large, gold-colored hoop earrings that read “STORMI” in the middle.

The little girl admired her hoops in the window of a car in the first snapshot, observing her reflection, with her curly hair done up on the top of her head.

Subsequent pictures showed Stormi smiling and gave a glimpse at the toddler’s otherwise casual ensemble: a white ribbed tank top and comfy-looking elastic-waist shorts, complete with white Nike sneakers.

“Go best friend 🤍,” Jenner, 22, wrote alongside the images.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Inset: John Shearer/Getty

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Image zoom Stormi Webster Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Stormi has had her ears pierced since she was at least 5 months old, and perhaps earlier.

In July 2018, Jenner shared a sweet video of herself showering her then-infant daughter with kisses on Snapchat. Visible in the clip were Stormi’s pierced ears, adorned with tiny stud earrings.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul’s little girl isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner cousin with pierced ears. In February 2019, Khloé Kardashian showed off a pair of golden hoop earrings she had recently received — along with a miniature pair intended with her then-10-month-old daughter True‘s significantly smaller earlobes in mind.

Although the pint-sized earrings were adorable, Kardashian, 35, went on to add two weary emoji faces to her post, seemingly indicating that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t think her baby girl — who got her ears pierced the previous summer, at just a few months old — was quite old enough to wear the intricate hoops.

Image zoom Kylie Jenner (R) and daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Stormi has been a big help to her mama in recent days. On Monday, Jenner — who shares her only child with ex Travis Scott — got her wisdom teeth removed, and seemed well on her way to a full recovery, thanks to some sweet companionship from her daughter.

After sharing a photo that announced, “Hi I got my wisdom teeth taken out. This sucks,” the billionaire reality star posted a video of their snuggle session to her Instagram Story.

Jenner used a fun snake filter on the youngster’s face and asked little Stormi, “Are you taking care of Mommy? Are you taking care of me?”

“Yeah!” a smiling Stormi proclaimed jubilantly.